Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'

In a bid to make the youth aware about the IAF and encourage them to join the forces, then Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa had launched the combat-based mobile game 'Indian Air Force: A Cut above' in New Delhi on July 31.

On July 20, IAF had released the teaser of the game. The teaser gave insights on the single-player game and showed several fighter jets in aerial combat, targeting different on-land structures.

The game features a character sporting a gunslinger moustache similar to that of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured and later released by Pakistan after his vintage MiG-21 Bison aircraft was shot down in an aerial dogfight which broke out in the aftermath of Balakot airstrike in February this year.

Varthaman, who was grounded due to the incident, joined back and flew a sortie in a MiG-21 fighter aircraft along with Dhanoa from the Pathankot airbase in September.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates