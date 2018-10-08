Google rolls out new cybersecurity solution on Play Store

science-technology

Google's cybersecurity unit "Jigsaw" has rolled out a new application called "Intra" to the Google Play Store to protect users from Domain Name System (DNS) manipulation attacks, the media reported on Monday.

DNS is the phonebook of the Internet from where users access information online through domain names. It translates domain names to IP addresses so browsers can load Internet resources.

"DNS manipulation attack is used to block access to news sites, social media platforms and messaging apps, says Jigsaw, and this new application is expected to prevent that," Android Headlines reported.

"Intra" is also expected to protect users against phishing and malware attacks.

The app also comes with no limit on data usage and does not slow down the Internet connection.

It is an open source app and the company claims that users' information would be kept private, the report added.

