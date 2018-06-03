Google 'to end Pentagon AI project'

Google workers have got word that the internet titan will retreat from a deal to help the US military use artificial intelligence to analyse drone video following an outcry from staff, according to reports

The collaboration with the US Department of Defence was said to have sparked rebellion inside the California-based company. An internal petition calling for Google to stay out of "the business of war" garnered thousands of signatures, and some workers reportedly quit to protest a collaboration with the military.

The New York Times and tech news website Gizmodo cited unnamed sources as saying that a Google's cloud team executive announced told employees on Friday that the company would not seek to renew the controversial contract after it expires next year. The contract was reported to be worth less than $10 million to Google, but was thought to have potential to lead to more lucrative technology collaborations with the military.

