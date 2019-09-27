Google turns 21, celebrates birthday with cute doodle
The search engine was in September 1998 by two Stanford Ph.D. students - Lawrence (Larry) Page and Sergey Brin
Google celebrates its 21st birthday today with an adorable doodle. The search engine was in September 1998 by two Stanford Ph.D. students - Lawrence (Larry) Page and Sergey Brin. The duo invented the search engine in their dormitories at Stanford in California.
For its twenty-first anniversary, Google celebrated with a cute doodle of a throwback photo of a bulky computer, which shows a Google search screen, lying on the side on a table with the timestamp of ’98 9 27 written at the corner of the image. Netizens took to social media to celebrate this day on Twitter.
Google turns 21 today and has put out a special Doodle to celebrate its birthday. The Doodle shows the image of a typical bulky computer popular in the 90s. The subscript of the image in Doodle has a date '98 9 27' (Google date of birth) #HappyBirthdayGoogle#GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/DrLW63RCV3— Aakash (@Real_Aakash_18) September 27, 2019
Thank you google for helping us in our every step wherever we get into doubt/trouble.#HappyBirthdayGoogle #GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/PmLH6xwq6N— Rupa (@Rupadey1908) September 27, 2019
#GoogleDoodle— Shikha Raið®ð³ (@Shikharai07) September 27, 2019
Starting your 21st birthday by looking at some childhood pictures ð#HappyBirthdayGoogle #ThankYouGoogle pic.twitter.com/on8cfxwrGH
Google turns 21 today & has put out a special Doodle to celebrate its birthday— Manju 2.0ð¦ ð®ð³ (@Manju_DeshBhakt) September 27, 2019
We r so much dependent on u with out @Google our lives stops
Thank You Wish you more successful years ahead #HappyBirthdayGoogle#GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/0Au0go56IS
#HappyBirthdayGoogle .. Google baba turns 21 today.. thanks for numerous help from tip to coding to eatery to what not. We have always googled #GoogleDoodle #GoogleBaba @Google— prajeesh karat (@prajeecool) September 27, 2019
The only who knows everything in the world. Making our lives easier, also answering our all the shitsð#21yearsofGoogle#HappyBirthdayGoogle pic.twitter.com/0KcDprAZlU— Awadh Tripathi ð®ð³ (@Im_Awadh7) September 27, 2019
#HappyBirthdayGoogle— Himanshi Insa (@HimanshiInsa1) September 27, 2019
Happy happy birthday to google ji....
Thank you very much for make our life easier. pic.twitter.com/BUN4SQLjzo
Google LLC is a multinational technology company that specializes in Internet-related services and products, which include search engine, online advertising technologies, cloud computing, software, and hardware.
