Google turns 21, celebrates birthday with cute doodle

Published: Sep 27, 2019, 09:58 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The search engine was in September 1998 by two Stanford Ph.D. students - Lawrence (Larry) Page and Sergey Brin

Google celebrates its 21st birthday with cute doodle. Picture/Twitter
Google celebrates its 21st birthday today with an adorable doodle. The search engine was in September 1998 by two Stanford Ph.D. students - Lawrence (Larry) Page and Sergey Brin. The duo invented the search engine in their dormitories at Stanford in California.

For its twenty-first anniversary, Google celebrated with a cute doodle of a throwback photo of a bulky computer, which shows a Google search screen, lying on the side on a table with the timestamp of ’98 9 27 written at the corner of the image. Netizens took to social media to celebrate this day on Twitter. 

Google LLC is a multinational technology company that specializes in Internet-related services and products, which include search engine, online advertising technologies, cloud computing, software, and hardware.

