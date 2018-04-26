Google unveils its standalone task management app

Alongside the rollout of the new version of Gmail, GoogleÂ¿s web service, the company announced the introduction of a dedicated place to create, view and edit one's task list



Tech giant Google announced the launch of a new standalone app called Google Tasks, which will enable users to create their own to-do lists, thereby improving productivity. Alongside the rollout of the new version of Gmail, Google¿s web service, the company announced the introduction of a dedicated place to create, view and edit one's task list, including those created from within the new Gmail or from Google Calendar, reported TechCrunch.

Within the new app, users can create and manage their task list and break down tasks into subtasks. The drag-and-drop interface lets one prioritise tasks with the addition of deadline reminders for an important errand. The app, which is part of the G Suite, will be available for download for iOS and Android users.

On Wednesday, Google rolled out the new version of Gmail for web users with a host of new features, including a confidential mode, high priority notification and snooze option. Google will also AI to bring its smart replies feature to the web mode, which is already available on the Gmail mobile apps.

