Google's new doodle says 'Thank You' to those fighting COVID-19

After thanking doctors, nurses, and health care professionals, Google has now released a new doodle extending a 'Thank you' note to all frontline workers in order to appreciate their work in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The best way to say thank you to all those on the front lines is by staying at home.



Together, we will move past this. âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â#GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/EXSihXojhf — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 17, 2020

When one hovers over Google's latest doodle, it shows the message, "To all the coronavirus helpers, thank you."

The latest doodle is a gif with hearts and pictures of all the services that are leading the fight against the deadly virus. From doctors to nurses, and from ambulance drivers, cleaners to security-men, the doodle extends a thank you note to all.

ðÂÂ· Wear a mask.

ðÂÂª Save lives.



As COVID-19 continues to impact the nation, help stop the spread by following these steps: https://t.co/FFbLMD5Of8#GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/A03ZmiC6MJ — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 5, 2020

Hey, we wanted

↓ ← ← ← ←

↓ ↓ ↑

↓ ↓ ↑

→ → → → → to tell you

↓

↓

↓

↓

thanks for maintaining six feet distance — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 28, 2020

Earlier, Google, through its animated doodle series, had honoured people who have been leading the fight against the novel coronavirus. From sharing safety precautions to sharing dos and don'ts, Google has been creating awareness in different ways.

From thanking people for maintaining six feet distance to urging people to wear face masks and sharing safe practices, Google has been educating people on the COVID-19 crisis. "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines," Google said in its note.

Besides coronavirus helpers, Google has also honoured public health workers, emergency services workers, sanitation workers, farmers, grocery workers, public transportation workers and delivery workers among others.

