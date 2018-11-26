Google's new Search feature gives single result to certain queries

Nov 26, 2018, 22:56 IST | IANS

Google ended the testing of this experimental feature in March and is releasing the feature with better accuracy of the direct answers, making sure advertisements do not appear

Google's new Search feature gives single result to certain queries
Representational Image

Google is rolling out a new feature to the Search app on the mobile web, Android and iOS that would not show multiple links to a query if it could be answered by a direct result for faster search experience.

"For queries where we have extremely high confidence that a user is seeking a calculation, unit conversion or local time, we will show a single result to improve load time on mobile," Search Engine Land quoted Google as saying on Sunday.

Google ended the testing of this experimental feature in March and is releasing the feature with better accuracy of the direct answers, making sure advertisements do not appear.

"Since our initial experiment in February, we worked to remove ads and improve the triggering quality for this experience to be sure that we're serving users what they're looking for, and we will still provide the option to tap to see more results," Google said, according to the report.

"Results on the desktops will still yield built-in tools followed by 10 blue links," 9To5Google reported.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

tech newsgoogle

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Revealed! Why celebs read Mid-day!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK