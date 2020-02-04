Search

Google's Super Bowl ad left Anand Mahindra in tears, here's why

Published: Feb 04, 2020, 11:31 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Anand Mahindra also got emotional and took to Twitter to express his sentiments.

Pic/Youtube screengrab
Google's Super Bowl ad commercial is winning hearts since it tells you about a woman, Loretta and more so about a man who's trying to not forget her.

Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra also got emotional and took to Twitter to express his sentiments. “This Super Bowl ad made me cry,” he said on the micro-blogging site. “Perhaps it’s my vintage that made me identify with it. But I think it will strike a chord with most people, no matter what their age is... Well done Google. You managed to dive deep into our hearts...” he adds.

In the video, one can see a man who is trying to preserve his memories with his beloved, Loretta. The man first searches for "How to not forget" and then goes on to safeguard his memories with Loretta.

Here's how other Twitter users reacted to the ad:

What do you think of the advertisement?

