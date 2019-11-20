Kota has been used by us only as the setting for this movie, says Mardaani 2 director

In the days since the trailer of Mardaani 2 dropped online, residents of Kota have expressed their reservation against the Rani Mukerji-starrer. The promo, which opens with the claim that the film is inspired by true events, shows how a young man has wreaked havoc in Kota by raping and murdering young female students. This has not gone down well with the locals, who have argued that the movie shows the city — the coaching hub for aspiring IIT students — in a bad light. Now, mid-day has learnt that the makers have decided to tweak the trailer.

Director Gopi Puthran reveals, "We realise that since the trailer says that the film is inspired by true events and it is based in Kota, it could be open to miscommunication. Yash Raj Films has decided that we will remove the [claim of] true events from the film so that there is no further room for misinterpretation."

The first-time director adds that he merely used the North Indian city as a setting for his thriller. Little had he known that the locals would object to the use of the city's name in the movie. In fact, several social groups took the matter to MP Om Birla and argued that Kota's image was being tarnished despite it having rarely witnessed incidents of sexual assault.

Puthran adds, "Mardaani 2 addresses the issue of rape and the rise of horrific crimes committed by juveniles in India. I was troubled by many incidents that took place across the country in the last four years, and the movie has been inspired by all such incidents. But it is a film and not a documentary, and it should be seen as that. Kota has been used by us only as the setting for this movie. We are, in no way, suggesting that such incidents happen there and there was no intention to tarnish the reputation of the city. If this has hurt the sentiments of the residents, we are regretful."

