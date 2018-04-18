Gorakhpur University exams postponed after papers leaked online

Mathematics and Sociology examinations in Gorakhpur University were postponed on Tuesday after question papers were allegedly found to be circulating on WhatsApp



Mathematics and Sociology examinations in Gorakhpur University were postponed on Tuesday after question papers were allegedly found to be circulating on WhatsApp. Gorakhpur University Public Relations Officer (PRO) Harsh Kumar Sinha said that a high power committee has been set up to investigate the matter. ¿Mathematics and Sociology papers went viral and as a result, we postponed the examinations. This is technically not a paper leak as the exam for the paper which went viral wasn't held. High power committee has been set up in university for investigation,¿ said Sinha.

On Monday night, the Mathematics paper was allegedly leaked followed by the sociology paper today. A case has been filed against Dr. Amerendra Singh, Director of Examination, Gorakhpur University under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of Indian Penal Code, section 66 (Computer-related offences) of Information Technology Act and section 10 (penalty for leakage) of the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 1998.

The latest report of leakage of examination papers comes just weeks after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Mathematics papers were leaked online. The re-examination of the Class 12 Economics paper will take place on April 25, while the CBSE has decided not to hold the re-test for the Class 10 Mathematics paper.

