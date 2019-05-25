Goregaon residents will get clean water by Saturday, says BMC engineer

national

mid-day impact: Day after this paper's report, officials start solving Goregaon residents' woes

The water pipes being repaired outside the Goregaon society

A month-long nightmare for residents of Pagrav society and Patkar-Varde College is most likely to end this weekend. Soon after mid-day reported about the problem of the Goregaon residents receiving black, stinking water in their taps, the BMC got down to fixing it. The hydraulics department has started work on repairing the faulty pipe and residents will receive potable water by Saturday morning, said officials from the BMC.

Civic sources revealed that the new municipal commissioner, Pravin Pardeshi, had taken cognisance of the plight of the residents and directed the water department to work on resolving the issue immediately.



Residents of Pagrav housing society show the black, foul-smelling water that they have been receiving for over a month no

mid-day had reported on Thursday how the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was paying no heed to the repeated complaints filed by the Goregaon society members and by the principal of Patkar College for the last one month. The residents were facing the challenge of how to use the contaminated water and have been relying on mineral water for drinking purposes for more than a month.

The residents also complained about how the BMC was not even providing them with water tankers. The residents had earlier said that the water was black at the beginning of the supply time and later as the colour settled to normal, it gave off a very foul smell making it difficult to use. The society that houses 114 tenants, both commercial and residential, along with the college has been battling with this water issue for over a month.



New water pipes have been laid by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation near the Goregaon society

One of the residents of the society, Jalpa Shah, said, "After the mid-day report, there was a great response from the BMC. But, on Friday our issue was still unresolved as the water was smelly and yellow. The BMC has told us that they would be changing the supply connection and we would now get clean water. We are waiting for the problem you be resolved."

Ashok Tawadia, hydraulic engineer of BMC, said, "We have shifted the water connection of Pagrav Co-Op Housing Society and Patkar College to a distance of about 100 metres away from their premises. Work on laying the service pipes is in progress. This will be completed by Friday night. Regular water supply will be restored from Saturday onwards. Further, necessary arrangements have been made to supply water through municipal tankers to Pagrav Society and Patkar College. The site under reference will be kept under observation for seven days."

