Goregaon Sports Club win Kanji Cup

Updated: Aug 12, 2019, 09:12 IST | A correspondent

Goregaon Sports club marks its victory against Chembur Gymkhana to clinch the Kanji Cup

Representation picture

Goregaon Sports Club beat a gutsy Chembur Gymkhana 3-0 to clinch the Kanji Cup, which is played in the boy's U-19 doubles, U-19 mixed doubles and boys and girls U-15 singles categories. GSC's Tanishq Saxena-Harsh Sharma beat Chembur Gym's Gaurav Raut-Harshil in the boys doubles 21-7, 21-16. In the girls U-15 singles final, Aalisha Naik beat Krinjala Ajgaonkar 21-8, 21-6 and in the boys singles U-15 final, Harsh Sharma beat Salaj Megharaj 21-8, 21-1.

