Gorgeous Sonam Kapoor slays in traditional wear at her mehendi and sangeet

The would-be bride Sonam Kapoor looked ravishing in a traditional ensemble at her mehendi and sangeet ceremony on Monday evening, which was attended by family and friends



Sonam Kapoor at her mehendi and sangeet ceremony. Pic/Anaita Shroff Adajania's official Instagram account

Sonam Kapoor's wedding with Delhi-based businessman beau Anand Ahuja, which would take place on May 8th, will no doubt be one of the biggest Bollywood weddings of the year. Sonam's mehendi and sangeet celebrations kicked off with pomp at Sunteck Signature Island in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Friend Anaita Shroff Adajania shared an image of Sonam on Instagram, in which the Veere Di Wedding actress looked ethereal in an ivory and gold lehenga with embellished with ornate gold jewellery. The pre-wedding festivities saw family and friends in attendance, which consisted of the who's who of Bollywood. There were rumours earlier that designers Abu-Sandeep, Anamika Khanna and Anuradha Vakil have been roped in to make her outfits. There is also buzz that she might opt for a made-to-order Ralph & Russo ensemble for the reception.



Anil Kapoor waves at photographers ahead of daughter Sonam Kapoor's mehendi and sangeet ceremony. Pic/Yogen Shah

Sonam Kapoor's beau Anand Ahuja, dad Anil Kapoor, brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor, friends Masaba Gupta, Varun Dhawan, Swara Bhasker, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar and many others were snapped arriving for the celebrations. The 32-year-old actor will tie the knot with Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja on Tuesday morning in a private ceremony at her aunt's house in Bandra.



Sonam Kapoor's cousins Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor at her mehendi and sangeet. Pic/Yogen Shah

The wedding ceremony on May 8 will be followed by a grand reception in the evening at a five-star hotel in Andheri. The families of Sonam and Anand, who have been dating for over two years now, announced their wedding last week in an official joint statement.



Sonam Kapoor's aunt Maheep Kapoor with daughter Shanaya Kapoor (R) at the mehendi and sangeet. Pic/Yogen Shah

To mark daughter Sonam's wedding, Anil Kapoor's wax statue at Madame Tussauds, New Delhi, has been given a makeover. His suited look has been replaced with festive attire.

