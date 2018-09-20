'Gospel is the basis for American music'

things-to-do

A flag-bearer for gospel music, who will play a gig in the city, opens up about the genre

Dennis Montgomery III

To restrict gospel music within the parameters of the Christian establishment would be doing great disservice to a form of music that nourished many other secular genres, such as blues and jazz. And one of the world's foremost pioneers of this distinctly American import – Dennis Montgomery III, the director of the Reverence Gospel Ensemble at the Berklee College of Music in Boston – will play a gig at a SoBo venue later this weekend. He sheds more light on the genre over an email interview. Edited excerpts.

Can you tell us about your growing up years in Shreveport, Louisiana? And how would you normally spend the $100 you would earn a month playing at churches?

I grew up around musical parents. My father got me my first church gig when I was nine. I was making $25 a Sunday, and I would contribute that to my parents. I believed that music was my destiny. I attended Berklee, where I found my own voice as a young student and was soon hired as a faculty member, and went on to form Overjoyed, Berklee's gospel choir ensemble.

How important is gospel to America's musical traditions, and how has it formed the basis of secular music like blues and jazz?

Gospel music is important, because of the fact that it's the basis for American music itself. The origins stem from the Negro spiritual songs sung by black slaves working in the fields for white people. And it then went on to influence the blues and the music of the south. It is also utilised in rhythm and blues, hip-hop, funk, jazz and today's pop music. Many iconic gospel artistes like Andre Crouch have contributed to Michael Jackson's choral arrangements, and musicians like Prince, Brian Mcknight, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston have all grown up playing church music.

How much do you plan to pick up influences from Indian musical styles, including spiritual forms such as bhajans, during your time here?

I am appreciative that I have been invited to India for the second time to share my culture and heritage, and also learn from the diverse Indian culture, music, dance, art and other forms of expression. This cultural exchange will be a long-term quest for me to build communities through our music. I have been influenced by various Indian styles to include Indian classical and contemporary

music from a young age, through John Coltrane's explorations of Indian music.

What can the audience expect from your show in Mumbai?

Do expect to be energised through the grooves of gospel, jazz, funk and blues. I am excited to collaborate with Dominique Cerejo, Aleif Hamdan and Rhys D'Souza, who are amazing musicians from New York and Mumbai. We will make magic and bring the church into the venue on Saturday night.

On: September 22, 9 pm

At: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaum.

Call 8329110638

Cost: Rs 1,249

