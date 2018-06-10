GoT prequel wraps up, to run in 2019

The fictional world of Westeros won't disappear after the mythical saga, Game of Thrones (GoT) wraps its eight season run in 2019

HBO has given a pilot order to a yet-untitled prequel, created by author George RR Martin and screenwriter Jane Goldman. The series will be set way back in Westeros' history, thousands of years before the events of GoT.

