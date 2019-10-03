Got the snack for it

All-day munchies

The market street in Kalina is dotted with several farsan shops and bakeries, and this general store is a haven for snacks, with traditional and fusion options. Try the addictive onion bhujiya (Rs55) or crunchy sabudana papad (Rs70).

At Nilesh Stores, Roy Villa, Kalina, Santacruz East.

Time 9 am to 10 pm

Call 26665751

Price range Rs55 to Rs100

A pick-me-up

Originating in Gujarat, gathia is a deep-fried snack made with besan. It comes in many flavours and is available at this mini supermarket. Their traditional gathia (Rs 65) is slightly soft, but we love that it has a kick of ajwain and chilli. The mixed farsan (Rs 50) is popular, too.

This store also has a vast collection of dried fruits and Diwali hampers

At Rajal Sweets and Namkeen, Javji Dadaji Marg, Tardeo.

Time 9.30 am to 9.30 pm

Call 23519161

Price range Rs 50 to Rs 150

Snack the Gujju way

Popular among snack lovers, this stop near Babulnath is home to a range of farsan. They are also known for their samosa, dhokla and mithai. The papdi (Rs 90) here is crunchy and makes use of good-quality besan. The gathia, too, is loved by patrons.

Try their khandvi, white dhokla and kachori

At Dave Farsan Mart, Babulnath, Girgaum Chowpatty.

Time 7.30 am to 8.30 pm

Call 9769670384

Price range Rs 50 to Rs 250

No one can eat just one

This store in Kalanagar has several offerings. Plus there’s a range of imported goodies and freshly made eats. The pani puri (Rs 80) chips, pique our interest, but don’t taste great. The beetroot, pumpkin and spinach chips (Rs 80), are totally worth your buck.

At Annapurna Sweets and Farsan, Government Colony, Bandra East.

Time 6 am to 10 pm

Call 26512422

Price range Rs 80 to Rs 200

Time for chakhna

Dadar’s famous gathiawala is teeming with patrons at all times, scouring through a range of farsan at both their shops. The Bhavnagri and papdi gathia (Rs 34 for 100 gms each) are of great quality; they’re crispy and taste like the real deal. Their teekha sev is popular among Gujarati customers; try their freshly made snacks as well.

Pick up cool snacks like nachani chips, nylon sev and wanela gathia

At Gokuldas Gathiawala, Laxmi Building, Dadar West.

Time 6 am to 9.30 pm

Call 9029291221

Price range Rs 20 to Rs 200

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates