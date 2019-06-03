GoT these skills?

things-to-do

Game of Thrones might have failed its female characters in its final season, but there's plenty to learn. A life coach points out leadership lessons you can take away

Daenerys Targaryen's resilience

After living in exile and enduring abuse at the hands of her brother, Dany conquers kingdom after kingdom along with three dragons. But she goes too far and many fans were truly "blown away" by Dany's character arc in the final season — mimicking that of her father King Aerys II Targaryen.



Vaibhav Datar Midlife coach and author

Leadership lesson: Ambition is good, but ambition combined with arrogance is disastrous. Being next in line for the throne doesn't qualify you to be a leader. It is the mindfulness and strategy that plays an important role in leading people and ensuring that they follow your example.

Do your homework like Arya Stark

Regardless of how dimly lit The Battle of Winterfell was, Arya's character shone through with her duel with The Night King. But it was also interesting to see how the show foreshadowed it all — with the skills she learnt from Syrio Forel and in Braavos.

Leadership lesson: Although the objective for leadership here is revenge, it is always ideal to have an aim in mind. Leaders should have goals and objectives that will make leadership a more defined process and help the followers tread a path that is backed by a thought process and information — like Arya's checklist. Another lesson that follows here is to know your contemporaries.

Eye on the real prize like Sansa Stark

Sansa has only cared about one thing her entire life — being the Lady of Winterfell. And after losing her parents and being stuck in two bad marriages, in the end, she does rule the North as an independent kingdom.

Leadership lesson: Hardships and gut-wrenching experiences will try to bring leaders down. However, it is up to them to get back up and put up a fight that can weaken the resolve of adversaries. The lesson here is to never lose sight of the vision.

An alpha leader like Cersei Lannister

Game of Thrones teaches you that leadership is all about staying alert — and nobody knew that better than Cersei Lannister. Perhaps the greatest sin the show's producers committed was to never let her reach her full potential. Protecting her family has always been central to her existence, but her

priorities eventually lead to her downfall.

Leadership lesson: Lead with the aim of leading and not for personal gains, like Cersei. Be sharp so as to ascend that throne but be wise to accept the implications that come without risking boycott.

A calm mind like Olenna Tyrell's

The matriarch of House Tyrell, Olenna played on Highgarden's resources and skilfully executed Geoffrey's assassination, who ruled like a murderous maniac. And she takes up responsibility, even until her death.

Leadership lesson: A calm mind is like the surface of untouched water, where everything is clear and visible. Wisdom and ownership are the trademarks of a leader, making them an able person to follow and look up to. A leader takes it upon himself to resolve conflict and dissolve issues instead of waiting for the situation to turn around.

Melisandre's wisdom

Raising the dead to life, Melisandre is perhaps one of the most powerful characters. Travelling as an advisor, it is arguably to what extent her prophecies have played out. But she ends up fulfilling her mission.

Leadership lesson: There is no such thing as too much knowledge.

Ellaria Sand does whatever it takes

A possibility of leadership with this character is in a crooked way. Ellaria Sand sees how incompetent Doran Martell is as he fails to retaliate against the Lannisters. So, she stabs him — thus, pushing for the kingdom to grow.

Leadership lesson: Do whatever it takes to achieve the vision.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates