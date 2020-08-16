'Got to work' says Neena Gupta as she shares video while getting ready for shoot

Getting back to work after six months, Neena Gupta on August 15, shared a video as she was getting her hair and makeup done for a shoot.

The actor posted a short clip on Instagram wherein she is seen getting ready for shooting. In the video, the Panga actor is seen in the green room where she is seen sporting a lemon-yellow striped t-shirt along with denim shorts while she sits and gets a blow-dry.

Have a look at the video right here:

View this post on Instagram Got to work! Got to work! A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) onAug 15, 2020 at 12:08am PDT

In the video, the Mulk actor said, "After six months, getting my hair, my makeup done, finding it so strange, but got to work."

The video garnered more than 86 thousand views over the platform. Earlier this year, the Veer actor who was staying in a holiday home in Mukteshwar in Uttarakhand, shared a video stating that she will have to eventually leave Mumbai.

"Jaana Padega", the actor captioned the post on Instagram wherein she is seen walking around her beautiful home, which is situated amid the hilly region. The Badhaai Ho actor is quite active on social media and has been updating her fans by sharing pictures and videos on the photo-sharing platform.

