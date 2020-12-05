Gotham Awards to honour Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis with acting tribute

Chadwick Boseman, who died in August after a battle with cancer, and Oscar winner Viola Davis are set to be honoured at the 30th edition of Gotham Awards. The awards, presented by the Independent Filmmaker Project, will honour the Ma Rainey's Black Bottom co-stars at an annual ceremony, scheduled to be held on January 11, 2021.

Boseman, known for starring in movies like 42, Marshall and Black Panther, will receive a posthumous Actor Tribute. Davis, the Oscar-winning star of movies like The Help, Fences and Widows, will be honoured with the Actress Tribute.

Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom will mark the last cinematic outing for Boseman. The movie, an adaptation of August Wilson's award-winning play of the same name, features Davis in the title role.

"Chadwick and Viola's work on this film marks the first year in which The Gotham Awards have honoured two actors from the same film with a tribute. Both are champions within our industry and we look forward to celebrating their accomplishments," Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of IFP, said in a statement.

The awards show will be presented live from Cipriani Wall Street, New York in a hybrid format featuring virtual interactive tables in order to follow health and safety protocols brought on by the pandemic.

