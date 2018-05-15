Gotham renewed for final season

Gotham final season will focus on Bruce Wayne's transformation into the caped crusader

The Batman origin series "Gotham" has been renewed for a fifth and final season. The final season will focus on Bruce Wayne's transformation into the caped crusader, reports variety.com.

The series stars David Mazouz as a young Bruce Wayne, Ben McKenzie as Jim Gordon, Donal Logue as Harvey Bullock, Chris Chalk as Lucius Fox, Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin and Cory Michael Smith as Edward Nygma/The Riddler. The show is based on DC Comics characters and is produced by Warner Bros. Television. "Gotham" is aired on Zee Cafe in India.

