Search

'Gotta get those steps in' Uber's reply on 'Walking Buddy' option leaves Twitterati laughing

Published: Jan 18, 2020, 15:29 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

The image also showed an icon of two people holding hands next to the option.

Pic/Screenshot
Pic/Screenshot

A screenshot from the Uber app which went viral on the internet showed an option of a Walking Buddy along with Uber Pool and Uber X. The image which was shared by a Twitter user left the netizens in splits.

For a drop-off at the LaGuardia Airport in New York, the app was offering an option of a 'Walking buddy'.

The image also showed an icon of two people holding hands next to the option. However, what made the Twitterati laugh hard was the charge for the option which was nearly USD 7.50 which comes to Rs 533.

Twitterati then went on to have fun with the image and posted some hilarious comments.

What was even more hilarious was when the app also joined in on the fun and replied to the tweet. Uber replied saying, "Gotta get those steps in."

However, it was later revealed that Uber doesn't offer any Walking Buddy services around that area.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK