'Gotta get those steps in' Uber's reply on 'Walking Buddy' option leaves Twitterati laughing

A screenshot from the Uber app which went viral on the internet showed an option of a Walking Buddy along with Uber Pool and Uber X. The image which was shared by a Twitter user left the netizens in splits.

For a drop-off at the LaGuardia Airport in New York, the app was offering an option of a 'Walking buddy'.

The image also showed an icon of two people holding hands next to the option. However, what made the Twitterati laugh hard was the charge for the option which was nearly USD 7.50 which comes to Rs 533.

Twitterati then went on to have fun with the image and posted some hilarious comments.

will the Walking Buddy help me chase someone that steals my suitcase? can the Walking Buddy fight? is the Walking Buddy ready to die??? — ð»ð» ð²ððð ð¹ðððð (@jeevsfrmbelize) January 13, 2020

Showing up to the airport on a mfs back is a next level status symbol pic.twitter.com/ORZk0sq8Zx — Prince of Parlay ð²ð°ð² (@oldirtyblick) January 13, 2020

Who tf is choosing to walk someone? Like yea let me apply to this job, and walk people around my hood for 7 bucks. — Lauren Fox (@iamlaurenfox) January 13, 2020

Why are they holding hands though? ð — Hilary Banks (@misstoshaboo) January 14, 2020

What lmao this is real? they offer this buddy system and for all you know if they might kidnap you lmao nah — n. (@niawetrust) January 13, 2020

As long as he doesn’t develop a crush on you it’s all good, he’s pretty good at protecting, besides the unnecessary killings :) — Never Satisfied (@dontnowhy3) January 14, 2020

Walking Buddies were brought in for people who wanted companionship and struggle to make friends, or those who would like to be more active but might feel silly walking alone, or for if you don't feel safe walking alone. — weiner soldier (@Aimdiddles) January 14, 2020

What was even more hilarious was when the app also joined in on the fun and replied to the tweet. Uber replied saying, "Gotta get those steps in."

Gotta get those steps in. ð https://t.co/vMzBy4X9VP — Uber (@Uber) January 14, 2020

However, it was later revealed that Uber doesn't offer any Walking Buddy services around that area.

