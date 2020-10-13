Gourav Mittal Padla is a social worker/influencer and there's more to him than meets the eye

As with anything else, social media too has a good side and a bad side, for let's focus on the good side of it, on how some people out there use it to its full extent to help others.

One such individual is Gourav Mittal Padla, born and raised in Haryana, he is a motivational speaker and a social worker.

Gourav feels that there is no bigger job in the world than helping others and help can be provided in many way, be it helping people increase their standards of living or help them get their dream jobs or something as simple as motivate people to be more positive and do better in life. His motto in life is to grow and to let other people grow.

Gourav falls in the niche category of motivational influencers. Talking more on it, he shares, "I Believe that video content is highly immersive and its the most consumed content. There are a lot of people who make fitness related videos, gaming videos and other things but there are very few people who create motivational videos. He further adds, "it's a niche that, in time, gains more traction."

Gourav continues, "the current global pandemic has made it impossible for people to get out of the house and my job requires me to be on ground a lot for my talks but since that isn't possible, I had to improvise and get creative to continue my work and in that avenue, social media has helped me a lot."

Gourav has a great following social media and this is just the start, watch out for him as he makes headlines and helps people at the same time.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever