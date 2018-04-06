Goutam Ghose to chair panel to commemorate Bengali cinema centenary

The committee, that includes thespian Soumitra Chatterjee as chief advisor, would plan the calendar of events and oversee implementation of the celebration



Gautam Ghose. Pic/YouTube

The West Bengal government on Friday set up a 18-member committee chaired by eminent film director Goutam Ghosh with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the patron to commemorate 100 years of Bengali cinema, state secretariat sources said. The committee, that includes thespian Soumitra Chatterjee as chief advisor, would plan the calendar of events and oversee implementation of the celebration.

Other members of the panel include state Minister of State for Information and Culture Indranil Sen and Sports minister Arup Biswas, Bengali film superstars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dipak Adhikari (Dev) and Rituparna Sengupta, and veteran actors Madhabi Mukherjee and Ranjit Mallick.

Actor Sabyasachi Chakraborty, famous for essaying the role of sleuth Feluda on screen, is also a member.

The first Bengali feature film Billwamangal was produced in 1919, under the banner of Madan Theatre.

