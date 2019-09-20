Govandi Murder: Cops clueless as 12-year-old keeps changing versions

Even 72 hours after a 12-year-old boy from Govandi brutally murdered his 30-year-old tuition teacher, Aisha Husiyae, the cops have not the slightest idea why he committed the crime. Reason: he has been changing his versions ever since interrogation started, and has come up with four different ones till now. The confidence with which he has been facing the cops has baffled the investigating officers.

The boy, who lives a few 100 metres from Husiyae's house, assaulted her with a kitchen knife after tuition classes on the evening of September 16. Aisha was immediately rushed to the hospital but she died in the wee hours of September 17. The Shivaji Nagar police arrested the boy after eyewitnesses said they had seen him inside Husiyae's house when she was screaming for help. Even though the accused has confessed to the crime, he has given four different theories of why he attacked Aisha.

Different versions

First, he said his mother had asked for Rs 2,000 from Husiyae, over which they had arguments at the teacher's house. This humiliation triggered the attack. The second version he gave was that he wanted to buy a cellphone like the ones his friends had and for that he needed money. When he went to the teacher's house after tuition classes, he found her purse and tried to steal money. When Husiyae objected to that, he attacked her with a knife.

The third version was that a bearded man had given him Rs 2,000 to kill Aisha and had even threatened to throw him in the gutter if he didn't. The last reason he gave was that another man, Kadar, gave him Rs1,000 to kill the teacher. But, he went to a mall in Kurla with his friends and spent the money at a burger shop. The man had also promised to give him Rs 5,000 after he killed Aisha.

Aisha's house in Shivaji Nagar

After studying all the versions and verifying the details, the cops found everything to be false. They even checked with his friends and found out they had never gone to the mall mentioned by the boy.

'He is sharp, wicked'

Requesting anonymity, an officer investigating the case, said, "The boy is extremely sharp and wicked. He narrates the stories with all the details and confidence. He has been calm and composed since Day 1. We have checked his background and questioned his friends, teachers and neighbours, but nothing points to any violent streak in him."

Speaking to mid-day, Shahi Kumar Meena, DCP (Zone VI), said, "As of now what we can say is that he has committed the murder, as all proof and eyewitnesses point to that. We are still working to find out the motive behind the murder. We haven't confirmed or ruled out any possibility right now."

'Boy's family untraceable'

The 12-year-old's father had handed him over to the police late on September 16 and was at the police station till the early hours of the following day. But he and his family have been untraceable since the time he returned home. "Teams were sent to Nagpada and Malvani to locate them but they couldn't be traced. We don't understand the reason behind this sudden disappearance. We are trying to track them down," said a senior cop.

Also Read: Govandi murder: Like teacher, even her father was stabbed in same neighbourhood

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates