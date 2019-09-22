Govandi murder: In her final moments, teacher took 12-year-old's sister's name

In a new development in the murder of 30-year-old teacher Aisha Husiyae, her family has told the police that in her final moments, the victim had taken the name of the accused's 19-year-old sister, who also taught briefly at her school. While the family of the accused continues to be at large, Husiyae's kin believe that this new detail could help cops solve the case.

Husiyae was allegedly attacked by her 12-year-old student on Monday. She succumbed to her injuries at Sion Hospital during the early hours of Tuesday. While the police have not yet been able to conclude why the boy allegedly committed the crime, the family says that Husiyae had mentioned his name as well as that of the boy's sister.

"When we rushed Aisha to the hospital, she was repeatedly trying to tell us something, but demanded water before that. As the doctor had warned us from giving her water, we were trying to calm her down," said a family member, on condition of anonymity. "During her last moments at Sion Hospital, she was taking two to three names. One was that of the sister of the boy. We didn't press her, because she was gasping for breath," the relative added.

During investigations, the police learned that the boy's sister also worked in the school for two days in September. "We don't know what transpired between the boy's sister and Husiyae. We will only be able to find out once we interrogate the minor's family," a police source said.

