Government bans travel from EU countries, UK and Turkey

With the cases of Coronavirus swelling in the country, the government on Monday prohibited entry of passengers from European Union (EU) countries, Turkey and the UK from March 18 till March 31. The Union health ministry also said four new Coronavirus cases — one each from Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Kerala, have been reported, taking the total number of cases to 114 on Monday. These cases include 10 discharged, three cured and two deaths.

The 'contact tracing activity' of these positive cases has led to identification of more than 5,200 contacts, who are kept under rigorous surveillance, health ministry officials said. After a meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on Coronavirus, the government has proposed a set of social distancing measures to be in force till March 31, the officials told the media.

"Travel of passengers from member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and United Kingdom to India is prohibited with effect from 18th March 2020," said Lav Aggarwal, the Joint Secretary in the ministry, said.

"No airline shall board a passenger from these nations to India with effect from 1200 GMT on March 18, 2020. The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure," he said. Both these instructions are temporary measures and shall be in force till March 31, 2020 and will be reviewed subsequently, he said.

The Group of Ministers held their 7th meeting on Monday and after detailed deliberations social distancing measures as a preventive strategy has been proposed for implementation, Aggarwal said, adding that these interventions are proposed to be in force till March 31.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever