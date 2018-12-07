Government calls all-party meet ahead of winter session of Parliament

Dec 07, 2018, 15:12 IST | IANS

At the customary session-eve meeting called by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, the prime minister usually lists the government's agenda and seeks the opposition's support for smooth transaction of official business

Parliament

The government has called an all-party meeting on Monday ahead of the winter session of Parliament to build a consensus for the smooth functioning of the two Houses.

This would be the last full-fledged Parliament session before the Lok Sabha polls.

The results of the assembly elections, in which both the ruling BJP and the Congress have high stakes, are bound to cast a shadow on parliamentary proceedings.

The results of polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram would be out on December 11, when the session begins.

The government would push for the passage of the 'triple talaq' bill pending in the Rajya Sabha. It had promulgated an ordinance to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence.

The government also wants the Indian Medical Council amendment ordinance and the companies amendment ordinance to be passed as bills in this session.

The Winter Session of Parliament usually starts in November. However, it would be the second year in a row when it would begin in December.

The session was delayed this year due to the assembly elections in five states.

