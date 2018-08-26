Government clears procurement of 111 naval helicopters

national

MoD clears proposals worth nearly Rs 46,000 crore, which includes the acquisition of the helicopters

Representation pic

In a major decision, the Defence Ministry yesterday gave its nod to acquisition of 111 utility helicopters for the Navy at a cost of over Rs 21,000 crore besides approving separate procurement proposals worth nearly Rs 25,000 crore, according to officials.

A meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement, cleared the proposals. The procurement of the naval utility helicopters will be the first project under the ambitious strategic partnership (SP) model, which provides for roping in private firm to build select military platforms in India in partnership with foreign defence manufacturers.

"The DAC, in a landmark decision, approved procurement of 111 Utility Helicopters for the Indian Navy at a cost of over Rs 21,000 crore," the Defence Ministry said. The utility helicopters will be used in attack missions as well as for search and rescue and surveillance operations.

The ministry said the DAC also granted approval to a few other procurement proposals amounting to Rs 24,879.16 crore, which included one on buying 150 indigenously designed and developed 155 mm advanced towed artillery gun systems for the Indian Army at an approximate cost of Rs 3,364.78 crore. The DAC also accorded approval to procure 24 naval multi role helicopters, which will have the capability to engage in anti-submarine warfare.

