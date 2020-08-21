Government doctor on COVID-19 duty ends life due to alleged work pressure

A 43-year old government doctor on coronavirus duty died of suicide in Mysuru district in Karnataka with some of his colleagues alleging he was under work pressure.

The state government said an inquiry has been ordered into the death of the doctor and advised those battling the virus not to succumb to any pressure.

According to police, Taluk Health Officer Dr S R Nagendra was found hanging at his quarters in Alanahalli where he had been staying alone. Nagendra's family was residing in another area in Mysuru district and he chose to stay alone out of fear of contracting the virus and spreading it, they said.

Some of his colleagues alleged there was intense work pressure on him as he had been on COVID-19 duty. Mourning his death, state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar in a series of tweets also advised the corona warriors not to succumb to any pressure and share their problems with their superiors.

The Minister said being a doctor himself, he understood the pressure under which the medical professionals work.

State Health Minister B Sriramulu too mourned the death and said he is getting every detail of the incident. I have ordered an inquiry into the case. Anyone found guilty will not be spared. There is no need for people to panic, Sriramulu tweeted.

