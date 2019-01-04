Government job racket busted in West Bengal, seven arrested

national

The West Bengal CID on Friday arrested seven persons from various districts in the state for allegedly duping job aspirants in the name of providing government jobs and extorting large amounts from them, a senior officer said.

Acting on information about a racket offering inducements to job aspirants to pay large sums to get various state and Central government jobs, a case was registered at East Midnapore district's Pataspur on Thursday.

The case was then taken up by the state CID department, the officer said.

"Seven people were arrested from various districts, including East and West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad and Jhargam, for allegedly taking money from people in the name of providing them jobs in government schools, state police, food, transport department as well as in Indian Railways," said Nishad Parvez, Deputy Inspector General of state CID department.

Parvez said CID is examining if government officials were also involved in the racket.

"During the raids, several incriminating documents have been recovered from the accused. They will be produced in court on January 5," he added.

