Government keen to promote international tourism to Mathura, says UP minister

In a bid to generate local employment opportunities in and around Mathura, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to exploit the rich cultural heritage of Brijbhumi to promote tourism here among international tourists. The government has decided to rope in various travel agencies to encourage the Taj Mahal-bound international tourists to neighbouring Agra to visit the temple town as well to explore its various religious and cultural marvels, including the local temples and the museum, said state Minister for Culture and Minorities Welfare Laxmi Narain Chaudhary today.



The state cultural secretary has been instructed to tie up with travel agencies to meet this end and encourage them to include Mathura on the travel itinerary of international tourists, he said. Mathura district magistrate too has been asked to revise the travel itinerary and include Mathura Museum too in it, he said.



Dwelling upon the aesthetic beauty and archaeological importance of the hundreds of antique idols and sculptures, kept in Mathura museum after their excavation from various sites in and around the holy city, the minister said these artefacts belong to Kushan period and are of immense historical and archaeological value. He said owing to their historical and cultural importance, these artefacts are well known the world over, making their replicas a popular gift to foreign dignitaries by the government, the minister said.



Chaudhary said Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath too is keen to spruce up Matuhra's image on international tourists' map to generate employment among local youths and revenue for the district.

