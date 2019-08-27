Government Law College faculty not paid since December 2018

mumbai

Some of them are natives of state's flood-affected villages; write to higher authorities

This picture has been used for representational purposes

More than 30 faculty members of the Government Law College (GLC), Churchgate have been facing a severe financial crunch as the government hasn’t paid them their salaries for the past nine months. A number of these professors also belong to the flood-affected regions of the state and have lost their homes and lands in the deluge, making matters worse for them. Also, with Maharashtra’s largest festival, Ganesh Chaturthi, barely a week away, the lack of money is pinching them harder.

"There are 42 members of the visiting faculty and 13 permanent faculty at GLC. Our honorariums have not been paid since December 2018. Besides, they are also not clearing our Paper Assessment Bills pending since last November,” said a visiting faculty member requesting anonymity, adding, "They have come up with an excuse that the authorised signatory (college principal) is not available to sign the bills." Joint Director Higher Education Dr Rohidas Kale currently handles additional charge in the absence of a principal.“He told us that 'I am a joint director and I have no time to sign pending bills’'" the faculty member said.

'Criminal delay'

On August 22, the members sent a letter to the Governor, MPSC chairman, CMO, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Higher Education ministry, among others highlighting their plight.

"The absence of a full-time principal has adversely impacted lives of staff members and a criminal delay in releasing pending payment bills," said advocate Sandeep Kedare, state executive president of Republican Bahujan Vidyarthi Parishad. Joint director Kale said, "We are dealing with the issue of budget. It will be cleared soon after."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates