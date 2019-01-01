Government likely to press on with triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha

national

Both opposition and government have been accusing each other of doing politics over the issue ahead of the Lok Sabha elections

The government is likely to make another attempt to get the triple talaq bill passed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday even as the opposition is firm on its demand to refer the bill to a select committee of the House.

In the Lok Sabha, the Rafale deal is likely to come up for discussion, with the Congress, which is pressing for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe, signalling its intention to discuss the matter.

The government had listed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 on Monday but the Rajya Sabha did not take it up amid opposition's reservations over the proposed legislation and its insistence on sending the bill to a select committee.

This had led to heated exchanges between the opposition and treasury benches and the House was adjourned for the day amid ruckus.

It could be a repeat of the scene on Wednesday.

Though the government does not seem to have the numbers on its side -- and is not even sure of support of one of its allies, Janata Dal-United (JD-U), on the issue -- it would most likely push for it as it has to replace the ordinance promulgated in September last year.

Both opposition and government have been accusing each other of doing politics over the issue ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In the Lok Sabha on Monday, Congress party leader Mallikarjun Kharge had said that since Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had "thrown a challenge", his party is ready for a debate on January 2.

The Congress MPs kept staging protests holding placards and shouting slogans near the Chair's podium in the lower House, demanding a JPC probe.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates