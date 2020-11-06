Government may ban firecrackers if people don't cooperate: Rajesh Tope

Considering the health hazards that bursting of firecrackers would bring about, the state government has decided to appeal to people to celebrate Diwali in an environment-friendly manner. Even though there is no decision on banning firecrackers for this year's festival, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that a ban would come into force only if it was necessary.

Post a weekly Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Tope said that he had gone in with a proposal to ban firecrackers as recommended by the COVID-19 task force and death audit committee. He further added that the ban might be imposed later but some ministers wanted to issue an appeal to the public before making such a rule.



"The pandemic has intensified in the European countries. We will also have to be more alert considering the possibility of spike in cases during winter. Experts also feel that the pollution due to bursting of firecrackers worsens breathing ailments, which is also critical for COVID-19 (asymptomatic and symptomatic) patients," said Tope.

"The firecracker-created smog settles at a lower level, which if inhaled, affects the lungs," he said, adding that the ministers were hopeful that the people, who have cooperated so far with the administration and healthcare system, would not let them down.

Speaking about whether a ban would be imposed later, Tope said, "There was a difference of opinion. Some (ministers) said what if eco-friendly firecrackers were used? I think the ban should be imposed only if necessary."

