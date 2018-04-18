Government may soon ban flying lantern kites near airports

The proposal from the Civil Aviation Ministry comes against the backdrop of certain instances where flying of such objects apparently caused disturbances to pilots operating flights, especially during landings and take-offs





Flying lantern kites within ten kilometres of an airport might soon be banned, with the government proposing amendments to aircraft rules. Besides, flying of wish kites in the vicinity of airports could also be banned, according to a draft notification. The proposal from the Civil Aviation Ministry comes against the backdrop of certain instances where flying of such objects apparently caused disturbances to pilots operating flights, especially during landings and take-offs.



To restrict flying of kites near airports, the ministry is looking to make amendments to the Aircraft Rules, 1937. "... no person shall launch a lantern kite or a wish kite from a place located within ten kilometres from the aerodrome reference point of any aerodrome in India," the draft notification said. In this regard, changes are being proposed in Rule 66 that pertains to false lights.



A senior Air Traffic Control (ATC) official said flying of kites can pose security threat to airport operations. There have been incidents of flying kites near the airports, especially during Diwali and other festivals, he added. According to Rule 66, any light exhibited in the vicinity of an aerodrome or an aeronautical beacon within a five-kilometre radius is liable to be mistaken for an aeronautical ground light or an aeronautical beacon. Among others, such light could endanger the safety of an aircraft arriving at or departing from the aerodrome concerned, as per the rule.



In such cases, the ministry can take action against such entities. India is the fastest growing aviation market in the world and has consistently registered high double-digit growth. Besides, the fleet owned by domestic airlines is also on the rise.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever