Government orders strict lockdown, legal action against violators

The Central government on Monday directed the states to strictly enforce the lockdown in a bid to curtail the spread of coronavirus and take legal actions against violators.

"States asked to strictly enforce lockdown. Legal action against violators," the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed.

The advisory came in the backdrop of complete lockdown of 75 districts in the country. The government has suspended passenger trains, inter-state buses and metro services across the country till March 31.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India stood at 415, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Seven people have succumbed to the virus till now.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the countrymen to take the lockdown seriously and protect their families along with them.

Modi also requested the state governments to strictly follow the rules and regulations.

"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to follow the rules and Get the laws done".

