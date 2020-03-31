Government rubbishes reports of extending lockdown

Migrants interact with the Indian authorities as they block the India-Nepal border with barbed wires, on Monday. Pic/PTI

The government on Monday said there was no immediate plan to extend the 21-day lockdown amid fears that shutdown of businesses across the country to counter the spread of Coronavirus may trigger severe economic and social distress.

The clarification by Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba came after hundreds of thousands of migrant labourers undertook long journeys from major urban centres on foot to their homes in the last five days, reflecting their struggle for survival due to job losses following the lockdown. The central government has already directed states to make arrangements for shelter and food for the migrant workers.

In a tweet, the government's Press Information Bureau said, "There are rumours & media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the #Lockdown21 when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless."

'Rs 611 cr given to MNREGA workers'

In a big relief to the MNREGA workers in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that '611 crore has been deposited directly into the bank accounts of around 27.15 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme in the state.

Strict action against DMs, DCPs

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday gave directions for strict action against district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police for any violation of the ongoing 21-day lockdown in their respective areas, officials said.

More ventilators to be manufactured

The Centre has asked automobile manufacturers to use their facilities to make ventilators to boost the country's capacity of such machines in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

