Government's Mumbai-Goa buses draw crowds in droves

The services were started on December 10 with three buses. Each bus earns about Rs 60,000 a day

The government's Mumbai-Goa bus service is a big hit, with the coaches offering sleeper and seating arrangements. The overnight buses, branded Raat Rani, were started on December 10 anticipating higher demand during Christmas and New Year festivities.

Despite COVID restrictions, the buses have surpassed the expectations of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). A Covid-19 negative certificate is necessary to get onto the bus on the return journey from Goa. The services are now being run on Mumbai-Sion-Panaji, Borivli-Thane-Panaji and Parel-Thane-Vengurla-Panaji routes.

Officials said each of these buses are ticking about Rs 60,000 a day and the numbers have steadily gone up over the past two weeks. The Day 1 collection stood at about Rs 30,000. The average per kilometre earnings have now risen to Rs 40, they said. As of Wednesday night, the total revenue on this route since the launch was about Rs 6,69,504.

The buses have 15 sleeper berths and 30 pushback seats. One of these buses starts from Mumbai Central depot at 4.30 pm and reaches Panaji early next morning. A one-way journey between the two cities cost Rs 965.

The buses ferry passengers via Chiplun, Kankavli and Sawantwadi to Panaji. The fare for Mapusa is Rs 950, Banda Rs 895, Sawantwadi Rs 875 and Kankavli Rs 785, an MSRTC spokesperson said.

Passenger Speak

Rohit Dhende, Passenger

'Buses with sleeper berths were the need of the hour on the route. The major complaint of any overnight bus journey is that one cannot practically be comfortable in pushback seats. The sleeper berths allow passengers to lie down and have a good sleep for the night'

Yogesh Chavan, Passenger

'At a time when trains are running in a limited manner, the pressure was bound to come on buses and the MSRTC has solved the problem with these sleeper buses. They cannot beat trains in speed, but at least one can rest during the journey and not keep sitting'

