Government sanctions Rs 86 crore to solve garbage problem of Aurangabad

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today announced sanctioning of Rs 86 crore to solve the garbage problem of Aurangabad city.

Replying to a debate over the issue in the Legislative Council, the chief minister said a detailed project report (DPR) would be prepared with the objective of solving the garbage disposal problem in three stages within a year. Rs 86.21 crore have been sanctioned for this, he said.

Of this amount, Rs 30 crore will be given by the Centre, while the rest will be provided by the state government. Rs 36 crore, which is the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's share, too will come from the state's coffers, he said. "Aurangabad produces 430 metric tonnes of garbage a day. I sent the Principal Secretary, Urban Development to Aurangabad and gave a five-point plan to resolve this issue. 76 per cent of the 5,420 metric tonnes of garbage (which has accumulated in the city since the start of this month) has been collected and the remaining 24 per cent will be collected by March 17," Fadnavis said, appealing people for cooperation.

"The state will make Rs 86.21 crore available for the project, while not putting any burden on the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation. A DPR for solid waste management project for Nanded will also be approved in two months," the chief minister said. In future, the state government will not approve allotment of land for garbage dumping. Land will be alloted only for segregation and processing of garbage, he said. "236 cities in Maharashtra are scientifically segregating and processing the waste. 36 cities are contributing to the 'MahaCompost' brand," he said. The government markets compost manure prepared by municipal bodies through scientific treatment of biodegradable waste under its brand MahaCompost.

Aurangabad's development plan was prepared in 1975 and revised in 2002, however, no provisions were made for solid waste management, Fadnavis said. Solid waste management projects for 152 cities worth Rs 1,856 crore have been approved, and projects for another 48 cities would be approved before March 31, he said. Shiv Sena MLC Anil Parab said Aurangabad Police Commissioner Yashaswi Yadav, who was sent on compulsory leave from today for alleged high-handedness while dealing with protests over the garbage issue, told reporters that he wanted to do a lot of work, but was forced to go on leave.

"How can an administrative official decide where does he want to work? Action should be taken against him for making such statements," Parab said. Fadnavis said an inquiry would be conducted into Yadav's comments. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation has been struggling since last month to dispose of the waste after the villagers at Naregaon, where the garbage was dumped for the last many years, said they would not allow the dumping there any longer.

