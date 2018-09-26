Government school principal held taking Rs 4,500 bribe in Rajasthan

crime

The accused Ved Prakash, principal of the government senior secondary school, Raisinghnagar, had demanded the bribe from a private school's principal for submitting a favourable school inspection report under Right to Education (RTE)

Representational picture

A government school principal was arrested Tuesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,500 in Sri Ganganagar district under Bikaner division of Rajasthan.

The accused Ved Prakash, principal of the government senior secondary school, Raisinghnagar, had demanded the bribe from a private school's principal for submitting a favourable school inspection report under Right to Education (RTE).

After verification of the complaint, the accused was caught red-handed taking the bribe, Additional SP of Anti-corruption Bureau Rajendra Dhidharia said. Prakash was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever