Government school teacher suspended in Rajsamand

Nov 14, 2018, 10:28 IST | PTI

The officer also served show-cause notices to five others for delay in appearing for an election training program. The employees had reached the training session one hour late

A senior teacher was suspended and five other government employees were served show-cause notices on Tuesday for laxity in election related duty in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, officials said.

District Election Officer Shyam Lal Gurjar in an order suspended senior teacher Mangugiri Goswami, who was posted at a government school in Ajitgarh, for not attending an election training program.

The officer also served show-cause notices to five others for delay in appearing for an election training program. The employees had reached the training session one hour late.

