Government school teacher suspended in Rajsamand

national

The officer also served show-cause notices to five others for delay in appearing for an election training program. The employees had reached the training session one hour late

A senior teacher was suspended and five other government employees were served show-cause notices on Tuesday for laxity in election related duty in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, officials said.

District Election Officer Shyam Lal Gurjar in an order suspended senior teacher Mangugiri Goswami, who was posted at a government school in Ajitgarh, for not attending an election training program.

The officer also served show-cause notices to five others for delay in appearing for an election training program. The employees had reached the training session one hour late.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever