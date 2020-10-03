Government suppressed the voice of truth violently, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) workers were on Friday lathi charged by the police in Hazratganj area while they were taking out a protest march against the Hathras gangrape and farm laws. The march which started from the party office was supposed to end at the Gandhi statue in the city where the MLAs and senior party leaders were scheduled to begin a 'maun vrat' (vow of silence).

However, the protesters were stopped at Hazratganj crossing, where police had put up barricades. As the SP workers insisted on being allowed to move ahead, a heated argument ensued between the two sides following which police personnel resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. "Today, by arresting party MLAs and senior leaders, going to sit on 'maun vrat' and dharna for 'Hathras ki beti', government suppressed the voice of truth in a violent way on the birth anniversaries of Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. This is condemnable," the party's national president Akhilesh Yadav said. We demand an FIR against the district magistrate and SP of Hathras, he said. Agencies

TMC leaders stopped on way

The TMC on Friday alleged that its leaders were stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police from meeting the family members of the Hathras gangrape victim. In a statement, the party said that the delegation of TMC MPs was stopped by the police around 1.5 kilometres from the victim's home.

Nirbhaya lawyer to fight Hathras case

Seema Kushwaha, lawyer of Nirbhaya, will now fight the case of the Hathras victim. Seema tried to meet the victim's family, but was prevented by the cops. "I will not leave Hathras without meeting the family. They have requested me to stand as their legal counsel," she told the media.

