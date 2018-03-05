Government to help industries take up 'green sustainability'

Mishra also said everyone is hopeful that this change will complete the unfinished agenda

The government will help Indian industries take up their green sustainability agenda by providing technological support and required resources, Union Environment Secretary C.K. Mishra said on Monday.

The Indian industry needs to cease the opportunities present upfront, be it for providing energy access, reducing emissions, developing greener technology, Mishra said at the India Sustainability Conclave, organised by Ficci. "Sooner we adapt to greener and cleaner technology, better it is going to be for us."

Pointing out transition from United Nation's Millennium Development Goals (total 8) to the new and more precise Sustainable Development Goals (total 17), Mishra also said everyone is hopeful that this change will complete the unfinished agenda. He said that India is a unique country and we need to find unique solutions to address climate change issues and take forward the sustainability agenda.

