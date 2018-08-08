Government to receive report on Maratha reservation in November

national

It will then be put before the HC; Navi Mumbai unit of Sakal Maratha Samaj withdraws call for agitation on Aug 9

Maratha Kranti Morcha protesters pelt stones at police during their statewide bandh on July 25, called for reservations in jobs and education, in Navi Mumbai. File Pic

The state government told Bombay High Court on Tuesday, that the Backward Class Commission's report on Maratha reservation, would be submitted on November 15. The report, which will recommend whether the community qualifies for a quota in education and jobs, will then be put before the high court.

The declaration came even as the police and administration are gearing up to meet any eventuality during a statewide strike that the community has called on August 9.

The state said in an affidavit that the commission headed by Justice (retired) M V Gaikwad has assured to file the recommendation by November 15. Saying that the period asked for was long, the court asked the government to request the commission to expedite work. It also asked it to file a status report at the next hearing on September 10, and also expressed its concerns over the violence and spate of suicides by members of the Maratha community.

The bench of Justices Ranjeet More and Anuja Prabhu Desai appealed to the restive community to show restraint in expressing their resentment. The government said that five institutes have surveyed the community and over 2 lakh applications were received for it. It said public meetings were held at 21 places and a panel of three experts was working on analysing the information to submit a report by September 5.

August 9 bandh withdrawn

The Navi Mumbai unit of Sakal Maratha Samaj withdrew a call for a bandh and sit-in agitation on August 9 in view of the tension the earlier protest had caused. The protest had almost gone beyond control in Navi Mumbai last month and created a rift between the local communities.

The Mumbai unit, which was the first to withdraw last month's bandh, hasn't declared its stand yet. Messages received from other places across the state said that the community would stage unprecedented sit-ins and rasta rokos in their places on August 9, the day the Maratha agitation had taken off two years ago in its exemplary silent form.

