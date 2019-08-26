Government withdraws SPG protection of Manmohan Singh

national

The government has withdrawn the Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Pic/IANS

New Delhi: The government on Monday has withdrawn the Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Manmohan Singh will have a Z + security cover after a routine assessment which will be taken after inputs of all the agencies.

A senior MHA official said, "The current security cover review is a periodical and professional exercise based on threat perception that is purely based on a professional assessment by security agencies. Manmohan Singh continues to have a Z+ security cover."

The elite SPG force guards the country's most protected politicians. It will now be tasked with guarding only four people -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

