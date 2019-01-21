Government's first job is to protect citizens

opinion

The authorities must make good on their promise to rebuild a chowkie, if not at the same spot, then perhaps a close enough alternative site. This vexatious wrangle needs a solution acceptable to all three sides

If citizens feel unsafe, it is the authorities' responsibility to do whatever it takes to change that. And yet, we see the powers that be ignore this very basic duty. In Dharavi, residents have felt unsafe ever since the civic body tore down a beloved police chowkie.

The chowkie was an effective counter and deterrent for crime, particularly because of its strategic location. Locals claim there has been a spike in crime ever since the chowkie was demolished. There have been complaints of sexual harassment and mobile snatching. First established in 2001, beat chowkie number 1 was damaged during the making of a nullah, and the BMC had demolished it with the promise of rebuilding it. Six months on, the Corporation is yet to make good on that promise.

Tired of the rising crime rate, the locals have started building it on their own. But once again, civic officials have threatened to tear it down, claiming the construction is illegal. We simply cannot dismiss the residents' fears. A meeting between officials and some representatives from the community is in order. The police have sought to assuage fears saying they have increased patrolling in the area. Obviously, that has not been enough to mitigate doubts, and we see this as a real battle in a sensitive area like Dharavi.

The cops are caught in a quandary. It is their duty to protect the citizens and prevent crime in the area, but they are also duty-bound to provide protection to the BMC when it tears down the chowkie. Only dialogue and interaction can now resolve this very sticky issue. The authorities must make good on their promise to rebuild a chowkie, if not at the same spot, then perhaps a close enough alternative site. This vexatious wrangle needs a solution acceptable to all three sides.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates