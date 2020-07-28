Governor agrees to call session if Rajasthan government gives 21-day notice

Police arrest UPCC President Ajay Kumar Lallu, MP PL Puniya and other party workers protesting against the alleged anti-democratic actions of the BJP to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan, in front of the Governor House in Lucknow, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday agreed to summon a session of the state assembly provided the government gives a 21-day notice.

The condition is part of three suggestions the governor has made while returning Ashok Gehlot Cabinet's recommendation that he should call a session of the Vidhan Sabha. This was the second time that Mishra has returned a Cabinet proposal on convening the assembly, amid the power tussle. Mishra also wrote that the state government should undertake to broadcast live the proceedings of a floor test, if it takes place. It should also ensure precautions during the proposed Vidhan Sabha sitting against the spread of Coronavirus, his note said.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current political situation in the state, while the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind. Gehlot had written a letter to the PM a few days ago. CLP members in the memorandum claimed that horse-trading of MLAs was taking place in Rajasthan to topple an elected government. Governors of many states are "defying" the Constitution at the behest of the ruling party at the Centre without worrying about the dignity of the post, they alleged. "The CM told that he has apprised the PM of the current situation in the state," a Cong leader said.

Speaker withdraws plea from Apex court

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi withdrew his plea from SC against the HC order asking him to defer his decision on disqualification notices issued to former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Rajasthan Speaker told the court that Speaker wants to withdraw his plea challenging the HC jurisdiction to interfere in pending proceedings on the disqualification petition.

