Governor is RSS man, says Opposition as it boycotts budget session's joint address

The opposition parties gathered at the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan to protest. They displayed placards condemning the act of the Hindutva activists who had recreated a scene of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination

Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao

Opposition in Maharashtra has accused state Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao of advocating the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's ideology even as he is expected to be politically neutral in the statutory position he holds. Angry that the governor had publically admitted that he was an RSS worker earlier this month, the Congress-led parties boycotted his address to the joint-session of Maharashtra Legislature on Monday, the first day of the budget session in which the BJP-led government will table a vote-on-account for seeking budgetary approval for the period till Lok Sabha elections are over.

Speaking in Nagpur on February 6, Rao had said the RSS was one of the most secular and inclusive organisations that always respected the right of individuals to practice their own faith. News agency PTI reported Rao saying at the inauguration of the new academic complex and a gurukulam named after late RSS sarsanghchalak Golwalkar Guruji at Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya (KKSV) at Ramtek that the journey of the Sangh had been spectacular as well as tough.

"This journey (of RSS) has been both spectacular and tough. The toughest challenge to the Sangh came soon after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, when it was banned by the government on February 4, 1948," Rao said. Before Rao could begin the address, the Opposition decided to skip the event. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Dhananjay Munde said they doubted if it will be the governor's address or that of a RSS person.

"A governor's post is constitutional. We had doubts whether his speech was going to be in the interest of the state or the RSS. Hence, we decided to boycott it," said Munde. NCP's group leader in the Assembly, Jayant Patil, his party protested the Governor's affiliation with the RSS that divides the society on the basis of religion. The opposition parties gathered at the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan to protest. They displayed placards condemning the act of the Hindutva activists who had recreated a scene of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

