Governor, Kashmiri leaders slam each other after Pulwama attacks

Pic/Twitter

A bitter public spat has broken out between Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik and some Kashmiri political leaders in the aftermath of the terror attack on a CRPF convoy that left 45 troopers dead.

The Governor appeared on television soon after the attack and questioned the silence of the Kashmiri leaders in condemning the suicide bombing.

The remark prompted former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to tweet on Friday that the Governor should stop giving media interviews and take control of the situation on the ground.

"Dear Governor Malik, some unsolicited advice from a person who governed J&K for six years. Pls stop giving interviews, let your advisors do. You will make the situation worse by trying to talk your way out of the situation," tweeted Abdullah.

He added that the Governor should take the plane to Srinagar, visit the injured and convene a meeting of (UHQ) unified headquarters.

The National Conference leader said it should have been done on Thursday after the attack in Pulwama district by a suicide bomber but Malik was busy passing the buck.

PDP leader and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's estranged partner, also came down on the politicking.

"Post attack, BJP Pres(ident) spoke about building Ram temple. A Minister flew to Chennai to negotiate a political alliance. Heights of insensitivity. Acting out dialogues from movie Uri does not count. Instead of comforting families, they are busy canvassing. Double standards," tweeted Mehbooba Mufti.

Abdullah was also involved in a verbal duel with union Minister Jitender Singh on Twitter after the attack.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had questioned those living in India and describing themselves as Kashmiri mainstream parties for being apologetic about the terrorist activities.

"Shame in this apology of a Minister! Kashmiri political leaders condemned the attack even hours before PM got around to say anything. This man has the audacity to play politics with the dead and injured CRPF soldiers," tweeted Abdullah on Thursday.

Hitting back, the Minister said it was disgusting to respond to a man who was a product of dynasty politics "nourished by protracted militancy which sustains his political relevance if at all he has any".

