Governor Ram Naik writes to Yogi endorsing name change of Sultanpur

national

He was also instrumental in renaming of Bombay as Mumbai many years ago.In October last year, Naik had approved the renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj with immediate effect

Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath endorsing the changing on Sultanpur city's name of Kushbhawanpur.

While mentioning about his meeting with a delegation from the Sultanpur city, the Governor in his letter said that the delegation had submitted a memorandum along with a book on the city's history and demanded a change in the city's name to Kushbhawanpur 'to restore its past glory'.

The delegation also demanded the governor for designating the city as a heritage city. In December 2017, the campaign to write Ambedkar's name correctly was also initiated by the Governor. Later in March 2018, Yogi Adityanath-led government decided to introduce Ambedkar's middle name 'Ramji' in state records. He was also instrumental in renaming of Bombay as Mumbai many years ago. In October last year, Naik had approved the renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj with immediate effect.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates